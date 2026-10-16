Cockroach's effigy to be burnt in Dussehra 2026, Delhi Ramlila Committee says, 'need to eliminate filth'

Delhi's Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee will burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy with Ravana this Dussehra to symbolize filth and promote cleanliness, said president Ashok Goel Devaraha.

This Dussehra, the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee in Delhi will burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy with Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad. The effigy is meant to emphasise the need to eradicate pollution. The idea has drawn attention because it comes at a time when the Cockroach Janta Party is protesting in the capital.

Why a cockroach effigy this year

Committee president Ashok Goel Devaraha stated that Vijayadashami symbolises the triumph of truth over falsehood. Traditionally, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna are burned to represent this victory. This year, the committee chose to burn a cockroach effigy at Pitampura to symbolise filth and poor hygiene and promote cleanliness in homes, neighbourhoods and society.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "That is why, this year, the Keshav Ramlila Committee in Pitampura will be burning an effigy in the shape of a cockroach, representing filth." He announced that the effigy will stand 30 feet tall and be visually impactful when ignited. Regarding the choice of a cockroach, he stated that all forms of filth should be eradicated from the country, society and local areas.

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Protests in Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is protesting in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls revision process. This follows earlier protests against former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in June and July. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has proposed a "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally on Friday. Security forces have been deployed in and around Connaught Place and Central Park to maintain law and order ahead of the protest.