Cockroach Janta Party Protest: What are the demands of protesters in Abhijeet Dipke-led movement at Jantar Mantar?

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke led a major protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged exam irregularities.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a social media-driven movement led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, held a large-scale demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes.

The protest, which drew hundreds of participants, was conducted under tight security arrangements and witnessed significant participation from students, young professionals, parents, and activists.

Abhijeet Dipke leads demonstration

After returning to India earlier in the day, Dipke joined supporters at the protest site and addressed the gathering. He accused authorities of attempting to suppress the movement's online campaign and claimed that efforts had been made to remove content and restrict the group's digital reach.

Despite these challenges, he said the campaign had continued to gain support and would remain focused on issues affecting students and job aspirants across the country.

Key demands raised by protesters

While the resignation of the Education Minister remained the central demand, protesters also highlighted broader concerns related to India's education system.

Several participants questioned the rapid expansion of digital tools in education without adequate training and preparation for teachers and institutions. Others called for stronger safeguards to prevent examination irregularities and ensure transparency in competitive tests.

The issue of student welfare also featured prominently. Protesters stressed the need for greater accountability regarding the mental health challenges faced by students, particularly those preparing for high-stakes entrance examinations.

Concerns over Manipur and examination integrity

Some participants used the platform to draw attention to the ongoing situation in Manipur, arguing that prolonged unrest has disrupted normal educational activities in the state and affected students' academic futures.

Others spoke about the impact of alleged examination leaks and recruitment-related controversies, claiming that such incidents undermine trust in the system and place immense pressure on aspirants who spend years preparing for competitive exams.

Youth participation dominates gathering

The demonstration saw strong turnout from young people, including school and college students. Many attendees wore cockroach-themed masks, while others carried flowers and placards highlighting their demands.

Slogans calling for accountability in the education sector echoed throughout the venue, with participants demanding reforms aimed at restoring confidence in examinations and recruitment processes.

The protest marks one of the largest on-ground mobilisations by the Cockroach Janta Party since its emergence as a viral social media movement, underscoring its growing influence among sections of India's youth.