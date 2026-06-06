FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US News: US Judge Rules Against Trump Policies Targeting Immigrants From 39 Travel-Ban Countries

US News: US Judge Rules Against Trump Policies Targeting Immigrants From 39 Travel-Ban Countries

Poonam Dhillon says Ranveer Singh’s father reached out amid Don 3 dispute

Poonam Dhillon says Ranveer Singh’s father reached out amid Don 3 dispute

Khan Sir News: FIR Against Khan Sir Over Firing Outside Coaching Centre In Patna, Guards Arrested

Khan Sir News: FIR Against Khan Sir Over Firing Outside Coaching Centre In Patna, Guards Arrested

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cockroach Janta Party Protest: What are the demands of protesters in Abhijeet Dipke-led movement at Jantar Mantar?

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke led a major protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged exam irregularities.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 02:25 PM IST

Cockroach Janta Party Protest: What are the demands of protesters in Abhijeet Dipke-led movement at Jantar Mantar?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a social media-driven movement led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, held a large-scale demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes.

The protest, which drew hundreds of participants, was conducted under tight security arrangements and witnessed significant participation from students, young professionals, parents, and activists.

Abhijeet Dipke leads demonstration

After returning to India earlier in the day, Dipke joined supporters at the protest site and addressed the gathering. He accused authorities of attempting to suppress the movement's online campaign and claimed that efforts had been made to remove content and restrict the group's digital reach.

Despite these challenges, he said the campaign had continued to gain support and would remain focused on issues affecting students and job aspirants across the country.

Key demands raised by protesters

While the resignation of the Education Minister remained the central demand, protesters also highlighted broader concerns related to India's education system.

Several participants questioned the rapid expansion of digital tools in education without adequate training and preparation for teachers and institutions. Others called for stronger safeguards to prevent examination irregularities and ensure transparency in competitive tests.

The issue of student welfare also featured prominently. Protesters stressed the need for greater accountability regarding the mental health challenges faced by students, particularly those preparing for high-stakes entrance examinations.

Concerns over Manipur and examination integrity

Some participants used the platform to draw attention to the ongoing situation in Manipur, arguing that prolonged unrest has disrupted normal educational activities in the state and affected students' academic futures.

Others spoke about the impact of alleged examination leaks and recruitment-related controversies, claiming that such incidents undermine trust in the system and place immense pressure on aspirants who spend years preparing for competitive exams.

Youth participation dominates gathering

The demonstration saw strong turnout from young people, including school and college students. Many attendees wore cockroach-themed masks, while others carried flowers and placards highlighting their demands.

Slogans calling for accountability in the education sector echoed throughout the venue, with participants demanding reforms aimed at restoring confidence in examinations and recruitment processes.

The protest marks one of the largest on-ground mobilisations by the Cockroach Janta Party since its emergence as a viral social media movement, underscoring its growing influence among sections of India's youth.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cockroach Janta Party Protest: What are the demands of protesters in Abhijeet Dipke-led movement at Jantar Mantar?
Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Main demands of Abhijeet Dipke-led movement
Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor, disrespecting women: 'Changes will be made'
Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor
India Announce T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer named captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns maiden call-up; Here's a look at the squad
Shreyas Iyer named India’s new T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav dropped from squad
Poonam Dhillon says Ranveer Singh’s father reached out amid Don 3 dispute
Poonam Dhillon says Ranveer Singh’s father reached out amid Don 3 dispute
Khan Sir aka Faisal Khan surrenders at Patna civil court in June 2 coaching centre firing case
Khan Sir surrenders at Patna civil court in June 2 firing case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement