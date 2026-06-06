Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Man carries ‘Hit’ spray to Jantar Mantar, calls movement part of ‘Tukde-Tukde gang’

At Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party protest saw tensions after a man carrying Hit spray clashed with supporters and was removed. Protesters demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET issues, with founder Abhijeet Dipke joining the demonstration.

A protest organised by the online collective 'Cockroach Janta Party' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi witnessed brief tension on Saturday after a man carrying a Hit spray disrupted the gathering, leading to a minor altercation before being escorted away by supporters.

The demonstration was held amid heavy security deployment, with participants demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process.

Brief clash at protest site

According to eyewitness accounts, the situation became heated when an individual arrived at the protest venue holding a 'Hit' insecticide spray. He reportedly criticised the group, calling it an extension of the so-called 'Tukde Tukde' narrative.

His remarks triggered a confrontation with protesters, resulting in a brief scuffle before he was removed from the area. Security personnel present at the site helped restore order quickly, and the situation did not escalate further.

Demands raised by protesters

Large groups of protesters assembled at Jantar Mantar, reiterating their demand for the removal of the Education Minister. Demonstrators argued that accountability was needed in light of concerns raised over the NEET examination system.

In messages shared during the protest, participants expressed anger over the perceived impact on students’ futures, claiming that the education system has failed to protect the interests of aspirants.

A post circulated by the group stated that public representatives are accountable to taxpayers and must ensure transparency and fairness in the education system.

Founder joins ground demonstration

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, also participated in the protest. His presence at the site drew attention as the gathering proceeded under strict police monitoring in central Delhi.

Dipke reiterated the group’s demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that the movement reflects widespread dissatisfaction among students and supporters over the NEET controversy.

.. #cocroachjantaparty protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today.

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Growing digital movement turns physical

The Cockroach Janta Party, which began as a satirical online initiative, has recently gained traction on social media and evolved into a broader digital activism platform.

Saturday’s gathering at Jantar Mantar marked one of its first significant on-ground demonstrations, highlighting how online campaigns are increasingly translating into real-world protests in India’s political and educational discourse.