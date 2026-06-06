CJP protest: 'Demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation only the beginning,' says Sonam Wangchuk

At the stir, the 59-year-old activist said that demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal was "only the beginning", adding that the larger goal was to reform the Indian education system.

Educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. At the stir, the 59-year-old said that demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal was "only the beginning", adding that the larger goal was to reform the Indian education system. The CJP, which began as an online satirical campaign, on Saturday held its first-ever demonstration after founder Abhijeet Dipke flew down from the United States to Delhi earlier in the day.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Wangchuk said at the protest site: "The demand for resignation is only the beginning. Our primary objective is to reform the education system as a whole. Exam irregularities and paper leaks are merely symptoms of a much deeper problem." He added: "The entire system requires comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency, accountability, and quality education for all."

Dipke, a 30-year-old Indian student at the Boston University who launched the CJP movement, said the government might be "able to delete our posts" but cannot "erase us." He said: "My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focused on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke said as he addressed a huge gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have detained six persons to avoid a possible confrontation between two groups during the CJP protest. The detentions were made after police received inputs about the possibility of tensions between supporters and opposers of the demonstration. Among the protesters' demands are Pradhan's resignation or removal, fairness and credibility in competitive exams, and normal functioning of education in Manipur.

Dipke has warned of launching nationwide protests if Pradhan does not resign by 5 pm on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. He reportedly said that protests would be held across several cities over the coming week, also announcing plans for another demonstration at the Jantar Mantar. The CJP took birth as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's alleged anti-youth remarks, which he later said had been misquoted. Students and parents across the country have been angry over a series of scandals engulfing national-level exams, including the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam 2026 over a paper leak.