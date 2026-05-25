Cockroach Janta Party: Petition in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe into campaign's activities

The plea has also demanded action against all persons allegedly involved in the commercial exploitation of the top court's observations during a recent hearing, which led to an uproar and the creation of the viral movement.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India, seeking action against the online satirical campaign Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The plea has also demanded action against all persons allegedly involved in the commercial exploitation of the top court's observations during a recent hearing, which led to an uproar and the creation of the viral movement. It said that the formation of the parody party and subsequent trademark appropriation amounted to "selective extraction" and "sensational dissemination" of the apex court's remarks in a legal case.

The CJP began as an online satirical campaign, and has evolved into a forum for expression of dissent and frustration by young people. The platform has raised issues such as unemployment, paper leaks, and the Indian education system through memes and political commentary. The movement took birth after a row erupted over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's alleged remarks during a court hearing earlier this month. "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," the chief justice had reportedly said. CJI Kant later said he had been misquoted and claimed that the comments were aimed only at people entering the legal field using "bogus degrees".

This is the first such petition against the CJP, which was launched by Abhijeet Dipke, an Indian student at the Boston University in the United States. The plea reportedly stated: "Selective extraction and sensational dissemination of oral exchanges increasingly distort administration of justice and transform judicial proceedings into media spectacle…Constitutional morality cannot permit constitutional institutions or constitutional office holders to become vulnerable to organised digital humiliation, sociological gatekeeping, or commercially amplified outrage campaigns."

The plea, filed by lawyer Raja Chaudhary, has also called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the concerns expressed by CJI Kant pertaining to fake advocates, fraudulent law degrees, impersonation within the legal profession, and the deterioration of professional standards in the legal field.