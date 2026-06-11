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Cockroach Janta Party launches nationwide protest over NEET paper leak, protests begin in Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad

The Cockroach Janta Party has launched a nationwide protest campaign demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam-related irregularities.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 11:01 AM IST

Cockroach Janta Party launches nationwide protest over NEET paper leak, protests begin in Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political collective that recently gained attention online, has announced a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and concerns surrounding the education system.

The protest movement is set to begin in Pune on June 11 and will subsequently travel to several major cities across the country. Organisers say the campaign aims to draw attention to issues affecting students and job aspirants, many of whom have voiced frustration over examination-related controversies in recent months.

According to the group, demonstrations are planned in cities including Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Demand for accountability in the Education Sector

The organisation argues that recurring problems in examinations have created uncertainty for millions of students and their families. It believes that those responsible for overseeing the education system must be held accountable for failures that impact young people's academic and professional futures.

In its public statements, the CJP has repeatedly called for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, claiming that leadership accountability is necessary to restore public confidence in the education system.

The group has stressed that its protests will remain peaceful and focused on raising awareness about issues faced by students and aspirants across the country.

From meme movement to street activism

The Cockroach Janta Party first emerged online in May as a satirical, meme-driven initiative that quickly attracted attention on social media platforms. What began as digital activism has gradually transformed into a grassroots movement, with organisers taking their message to public spaces and protest venues.

The group's growing visibility was evident during a demonstration held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, where participants highlighted concerns related to examination management and transparency.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has said that noted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is expected to join supporters during the Pune leg of the campaign, potentially drawing further attention to the movement.

Delhi protest planned for June 20

Organisers have also announced plans for a larger gathering in New Delhi if their demands remain unmet. They have warned that students and youth from different parts of the country could assemble at Jantar Mantar on June 20 to continue pressing for reforms and accountability.

With the campaign now expanding nationwide, the coming weeks are likely to see increased debate around examination governance, student concerns and the broader state of India's education system.

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