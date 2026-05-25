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Cockroach Janta Party: Founder Abhijeet Dipke moves Delhi HC against blocking of X account

Dipke, whose satirical political outfit became a viral sensation on social media platforms, has also alleged that the party's Instagram account, website, and backup social media handles were taken down as part of a wider government crackdown on the campaign.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 25, 2026, 09:54 PM IST

Cockroach Janta Party: Founder Abhijeet Dipke moves Delhi HC against blocking of X account
The CJP began as an online satirical campaign.
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the blocking of the outfit's official X (formerly Twitter) account, alleging that the government suspended the handle citing national security concerns. Dipke, whose satirical political outfit recently became a viral sensation on social media platforms, has also alleged that the party's Instagram account, website, and backup social media handles were taken down as part of a wider government crackdown on the youth-led movement.

According to Dipke, the official Instagram account of the Cockroach Janta Party was hacked, resulting in a loss of access to the page. In posts shared from his personal X account, Dipke further claimed that his personal Instagram account was also compromised, while the party's X account was withheld and its backup account removed. "Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. The Instagram page was hacked. My personal Instagram hacked. Twitter account withheld. Back-up account also taken down," Dipke wrote. In one of his X posts, Dipke accused the central government of acting in a "dictatorial" manner.

The CJP began as an online satirical campaign, and has evolved into a forum for expression of dissent and frustration by young people. The platform has raised issues such as unemployment, paper leaks, and the Indian education system through memes and political commentary. The movement took birth after a row erupted over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's alleged remarks during a court hearing earlier this month. "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," the chief justice had reportedly said. CJI Kant later said that he had been misquoted and claimed that the comments were aimed only at people entering the legal field using "bogus degrees".

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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