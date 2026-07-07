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Cockroach Janta Party gets major relief as Delhi HC directs restoration of its X account, cites this reason

The Delhi HC ordered to restore CJP's X account after noting that “the primary concern underlying the blocking order was no longer relevant”. The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, weeks after the original test was cancelled due to a paper leak.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Cockroach Janta Party gets major relief as Delhi HC directs restoration of its X account, cites this reason
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) received major relief on Tuesday, July 7, as the Delhi High Court directed the unblocking of its X formerly Twitter) account, noting that the primary concern cited by the Union Government for blocking the account no longer survived as the NEET examination had concluded. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, explained the reason behind the block.  

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the petition filed by Abhijeet Dipke challenging the blocking of the party's X account and ordered that the account be unblocked.

Why Delhi HC ordered restoration of CJP's X account?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court the account was blocked ahead of the NEET re-exam because some posts “could have created chaos” for students and parents. He added that with the exam now concluded, that concern no longer exists.  

Considering these submissions, Justice Sharma ordered the X account to be restored, noting that “the primary concern underlying the blocking order was no longer relevant”. The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, weeks after the original test was cancelled due to a paper leak.

Dipke had approached the High Court challenging the blocking of the Cockroach Janta Party's X account and sought its immediate restoration.

Why CJP's X account was blocked?

Originally launched as a satirical outfit, the Cockroach Janta Party became widely popular among the youth after the NEET exam cancellation triggered huge outrage among candidates and their parents.  

At the peak of its social media growth, CJP’s X account was blocked in India in May.  

According to X, such measures are taken when the platform receives a “valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity” and when “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time.”

CJP's reaction

Shortly after, CJP returned with a new X account named ‘Cockroach Is Back’. The party is using this account to post regular updates. 

CJP has also staged large protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. Tuesday marks the 10th day of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike on the issue.

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