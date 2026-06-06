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Cockroach Janta Party gets Delhi Police permission for Jantar Mantar protest over NEET paper leak row

Delhi Police allowed a protest at Jantar Mantar by the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 11:07 AM IST

Cockroach Janta Party gets Delhi Police permission for Jantar Mantar protest over NEET paper leak row
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Delhi Police on Saturday morning granted permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital organised by the social media-driven group 'Cockroach Janta Party'. The demonstration has been called to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET examination paper leak allegations.

Permission granted after airport meeting

The protest gained attention after the group’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, arrived in Delhi from the United States on Friday to personally lead the demonstration. According to officials, police personnel met him at the airport and subsequently cleared his participation in the protest, allowing him to proceed directly to the designated venue.

Earlier, Dipke had urged supporters to gather at the Parliament Street Police Station to obtain permission for the protest. However, following approval from authorities, he later asked participants to assemble directly at Jantar Mantar instead.

He was also seen carrying a copy of Dr BR Ambedkar’s autobiography upon arrival, drawing further attention to his public appearance.

Security tightened at protest site

In view of the planned gathering, Delhi Police have implemented extensive security arrangements across Central Delhi. Around 2,000 personnel have been deployed at and around Jantar Mantar to ensure law and order during the demonstration.

Officials said the measures were taken as a precaution given the expected turnout and the politically sensitive nature of the protest.

Demands and campaign signatures

Pamphlets distributed at the site stated that the protest is focused on seeking accountability in the NEET examination controversy and demanding the resignation of the Education Minister. The group also claimed that an online petition supporting their demand has gathered more than eight lakh signatures.

The organisers said the movement is intended to highlight concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations and to push for corrective action from the government.

Rise of a digital satirical movement

The Cockroach Janta Party was launched on May 16 by Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical digital platform following controversy over remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in which terms such as 'parasites' and 'cockroaches' were reportedly used in a broader context.

Since its creation, the online initiative has rapidly gained traction on social media, attracting millions of followers and evolving into a digital-first protest movement that blends satire with activism. The Jantar Mantar demonstration marks its first major on-ground mobilisation in the capital.

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