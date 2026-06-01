Cockroach Janta Party founder Dipke to return to India, launch protest against Dharmendra Pradhan on June 6

Dipke, a 30-year-old political communications strategist, lives in the United States where he is a student at the Boston University. Dipke and followers of the CJP have called for Pradhan’s resignation over the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam due to a paper leak.

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the online satirical campaign Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has announced he will return to India on June 6. He also said that he will launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Dipke, a 30-year-old political communications strategist, lives in the United States where he is a student at the Boston University. Dipke and followers of the CJP have called for Pradhan’s resignation over the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam 2026 due to a paper leak.

In a video announcement posted to X, Dipke said: "The system has reduced the lives of over a crore students to a joke." He added: "This has left students anxious and worried about their future…If the education minister does not resign even after such a big blunder, it means that there is simply no accountability left in the country." Dipke further said: "The time has come for all of us to come together, follow the path of the Constitution, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation."

Dipke stated he will arrive in Delhi on the morning of Saturday (June 6), and urged his followers to meet him at the airport. "Together, we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," he said.

The CJP began as an online satirical campaign, and has evolved into a forum for expression of dissent and frustration by young people. The platform has raised issues such as unemployment and exam paper leaks through memes and political commentary. The movement took birth after a row erupted over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's alleged remarks during a court hearing earlier this month. "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," the chief justice had reportedly said. CJI Kant later said that he had been misquoted and claimed that the comments were aimed only at people entering the legal field using "bogus degrees".