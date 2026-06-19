Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke writes to PM Modi, demands Rs 1 crore compensation for NEET paper leak-linked suicides

CJP has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide amid the paper leak controversy. In a letter to PM Modi, it cited rising student stress, financial burdens, and urged accountability as the NEET re-exam and probe continue.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak and re-examination process.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke highlighted growing distress among students and their families, urging urgent government intervention.

Claim of multiple student suicides sparks concern

Dipke stated in the letter that 11 NEET aspirants have died by suicide in the past week, including five in the last 48 hours. He described the situation as a “compounding crisis” linked to exam irregularities and uncertainty over the re-examination.

He demanded immediate compensation of Rs 1 crore for each affected family.

Open Letter to PM:



We urge PM @narendramodi to provide ₹1 crore in compensation to the families of students who died by suicide due to the paper leak crisis. pic.twitter.com/p6gOuNRvsT June 19, 2026

Financial stress and exam pressure highlighted

The letter also pointed to the financial burden faced by families, many of whom reportedly took education loans to support their children’s medical aspirations.

“These families are now facing severe financial ruin after their dreams were shattered by systemic failures,” Dipke wrote. He added that the pressure surrounding the upcoming re-examination has further intensified stress among students.

Demand for accountability and leadership change

CJP also reiterated its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging administrative failure in handling examination irregularities.

The letter stressed that accountability was essential to restore trust among students and parents. “Failure to take action sends a message that the administration accepts the status quo,” it stated.

Background: NEET paper leak controversy

The NEET exam, held on May 3, was earlier cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The examination was later rescheduled for June 21, adding to student anxiety and uncertainty.

More than 2.27 million candidates had appeared for the test across 551 cities before it was scrapped. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to probe the alleged leak.

Rising concerns over student well-being

Reports of student suicides from several states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka, have intensified concerns around student mental health during the ongoing controversy.

In one recent case, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant in Dehradun died by suicide, reportedly due to academic stress. She had previously scored 96.7 percent in Class 12 and was preparing for the re-exam. In another incident, a 17-year-old student allegedly died after falling from the sixth floor of a residential building in Ahmedabad’s New Ranip area.