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CJP demands PM Narendra Modi's resignation, announces Parliament march on July 20

Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, has now demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 10:17 AM IST

CJP demands PM Narendra Modi's resignation, announces Parliament march on July 20
Cockroach Janta Party has demanded the resignation of PM Modi (image from X)
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Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, has made fresh claims that the Delhi Police and the government are attempting to end this movement as they took Climate activisit Sonam Wangchuk 'forcefully' from the protest site. 

He said, "If they think that taking Sonam Sir away will end this movement, they are mistaken. We will remain here, and will march to Parliament on July 20." He further said, "Until now, we were demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but after this despicable act, we will now demand the resignation of Narendra Modi.

The CJP on its X handle wrote, "Modi must resign!". The CJP and its founder, Dipke, both have alleged that the Delhi police started a crackdown on protestors who have been raising their demands peacefully. 

The protestors have also made several claims about the treatment meted out to them by the police officials. One of the protestors said, "Early in the morning, they sent in about ten police officers, claiming they were a medical team. We realized they were police since they didn't look like doctors and they ordered all the volunteers to move aside. We kept requesting them to wait, but suddenly they announced that there was a High Court order requiring them to take Sonam Sir away. Meanwhile, Abhijit had just went away to use the restroom; I believe they have arrested him too which is why he cannot come here, and his phone isn't connecting either...All the policemen were in plainclothes..."

Protstors removed from Jantar Mantar

Delhi police on Saturday began removing protestors at Jantar Mantar after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to a hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike. He has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the NEET paper leak fiasco.

A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site as the protesters were asked to vacate the area.
In a post shared on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health.

"As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," the DCP said.

He urged the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest. "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," he added. 

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