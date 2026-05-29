Cockroach Janta Party: CJP trouble continues as Delhi HC refuses to immediately restore X account, calls content 'slightly offensive'

Delhi High Court refused immediate restoration of the Cockroach Janta Party’s X account, citing allegedly offensive content and the need for detailed review.

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to immediately order the restoration of the X account belonging to the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), dealing a setback to the political outfit in its legal battle against the suspension.

During the hearing, the court observed that certain posts shared through the account appeared 'slightly offensive' and said the matter required a more detailed examination before any interim relief could be granted.

The bench stated that it would hear responses from both the Central government and social media platform X before passing any final directions in the matter.

Petitioner seeks account restoration

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke approached the court seeking restoration of the party’s social media presence. Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Dipke, argued that the suspension of the account was excessive and requested the court to permit the account’s revival.

Sibal reportedly informed the court that the petitioner was willing to accept continued blocking of specific posts considered objectionable, provided the overall account was restored.

However, the court was not convinced that immediate intervention was necessary at this stage and chose not to issue an interim order.

Matter requires detailed examination

The High Court emphasised that the dispute involved broader questions related to online speech, content regulation and platform governance. Observing that the issue required “holistic consideration,” the court indicated that it would first evaluate the stand of all parties involved before reaching any conclusion.

The court also noted that social media restrictions and blocking orders must be examined carefully, especially when allegations concerning offensive or controversial content are involved.

Opportunity before government review panel

Although interim relief was denied, the court provided Dipke an alternative route by allowing him to present his case before the Centre’s review committee that examines blocking orders related to social media accounts and online content.

The review panel is expected to evaluate whether the suspension of the account was justified under existing legal provisions governing online platforms and digital communication.

The matter is likely to come up for further hearing after responses are filed by the Centre and X regarding the circumstances that led to the account suspension.