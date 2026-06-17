Cockroach Janta Party seeks Delhi Police permission for another protest at Jantar Mantar this week

CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said he had spent the entire day at the Sansad Marg police station, completing formalities for the planned demonstration, adding that the party had submitted all required documents.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday requested permission from the Delhi Police to hold another protest at the Jantar Mantar on Saturday (June 20). If allowed, this will mark the outfit's second protest in the national capital. CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said he had spent the entire day at the Sansad Marg police station, completing formalities for the planned demonstration, adding that the party had submitted all required documents.

In a video message, Saurav Das said: "Doing all the formalities required and formally intimating them about the Jantar Mantar protest on June 20th. I have submitted the entire plan, the number of volunteers required and every other formality as required by the police." He added: "We have assured them like every other protest that we have had nationwide this protest too will be a peaceful protest." Das further said that people from several states are expected to join the stir, with the main demand being the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also shared Das' video on his account on X.

What is the CJP?

The CJP, launched by Dipke last month, began as an online satirical campaign in response to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's remarks where he allegedly referred to unemployed youngsters as cockroaches. Earlier this month, the CJP held its first-ever protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Since then, the group has organised demonstrations in several cities including Amritsar, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur. Several known personalities such as educator-activist Sonam Wangchuk and actor Prakash Raj have joined the CJP's protests. One of the main demands of the CJP is the ouster of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over widespread irregularities in national-level examinations such as the NEET-UG, which was cancelled over a paper leak scandal and is scheduled to be reconducted later this week. At the Jaipur protest, Dipke was assaulted by some persons, who were later detained by the police. After the attack, Dipke said: "I will not raise my hand against anyone. Cowards resort to violence."