Cockroach Janta Party's official website taken down as founder Abhijeet Dipke slams 'dictatorial behaviour'

Dipke also said that both his personal Instagram account and the movement's Insta account had been "hacked". The platform was created last week after a row erupted over comments linked to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, where he allegedly referred to unemployed youngsters as "cockroaches".

The official website of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been taken down as part of a crackdown against the youth-led online movement, its founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Saturday (May 23). The action came after the party's official X handle was withheld, and its backup Instagram account was struck as well. Dipke also said that both his personal Instagram account and the movement's Insta account had been "hacked". The platform was created last week after a row erupted over comments linked to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, where he allegedly referred to unemployed youngsters as "cockroaches" and "parasites".

On Saturday, Dipke said the party's "iconic website" -- cockroachjantaparty.org -- had been taken down as part of the latest government action against the viral movement. In a post on X, Dipke said 10 lakh people had signed up on the website as members, while six lakh had supported a petition to demand the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. There have been calls for the ouster of Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, which has affected lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.

In his X post, Dipke asked why the government was "so scared of cockroaches". He added that this "dictatorial behaviour" was opening the eyes of India's youth. "Our only crime is we were demanding a better future for ourselves. But you can't get rid of us that easily. We’re working on a new home right now. Cockroaches never die." As of Saturday afternoon, the CJP had crossed 22 million followers on Instagram, putting it way ahead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has around 9.2 million followers on the platform.

The CJP began as an online satirical campaign, and has evolved into a forum for discussing digital dissent and expression of frustration by young people. The platform has raised issues such as unemployment, paper leaks, and the education system through memes and political commentary. The movement took birth after a controversy erupted over CJI Kant's remarks during a court hearing. "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," the chief justice had reportedly said. CJI Kant later said he had been misquoted and claimed that the comments were aimed only at people entering the legal field with "fake and bogus degrees".