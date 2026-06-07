Cockroach Janta Party: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says protest will continue if government fails to respond

A day after its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gave the Centre a seven-day deadline to remove or secure the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A day after leading a large demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke declared that the movement would continue unless the government takes action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan within the next week.

Addressing supporters after the protest, Dipke said the gathering reflected growing frustration among students and young people over alleged shortcomings in the country's education system. He described the event as a peaceful but significant expression of public dissatisfaction and thanked participants for their support.

According to Dipke, the campaign is far from over and could intensify if the government's response fails to meet the protesters' demands.

Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite.



Most people who joined us yesterday had never participated in a protest before. But they felt emboldened by our… pic.twitter.com/eudgmDvdzC — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 7, 2026

Seven-Day Ultimatum to the Centre

CJP leaders have now issued a one-week deadline, demanding either the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan or his removal from the Union Cabinet. Party representatives warned that failure to act could lead to a larger nationwide movement.

Speaking after the protest, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation intends to expand its outreach across multiple states if no decision is taken within the stipulated period.

He argued that the current situation requires major reforms and claimed that the movement seeks to push for accountability and improvements within the education sector.

BJP Hits Back at Protest Organisers

The demonstration also triggered a political response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party leader Nitin Nabin criticised individuals whom he accused of attempting to influence Indian youth from outside the country.

Addressing the issue, Nabin said young Indians are focused on securing their futures and contributing to national development. He suggested that certain groups were trying to misrepresent the aspirations of students and use them for political purposes.

A video of his remarks was later shared by the BJP on social media platforms.

Rapid Rise of the Cockroach Janta Party

The CJP first gained attention online following public reactions to remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. What began as a digital campaign quickly evolved into a broader movement, attracting millions of followers on Instagram within a matter of weeks.

With organisers now threatening to expand their protests nationwide, the coming days could prove crucial in determining whether the agitation remains confined to Delhi or develops into a larger political and social campaign across the country.