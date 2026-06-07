FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Slams Cockroach Party For 'Negative Politics' & Youth Control

CJP Protest: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Slams Cockroach Party For 'Negative Politics' & Youth Control

Matt Damon calls Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest movie' in his career: 'No green screen, no studio stuff'

Matt Damon calls Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest movie' in his career

US News: Telangana Man Shot Dead During ‘Fake’ Pizza Delivery In Philadelphia

US News: Telangana Man Shot Dead During ‘Fake’ Pizza Delivery In Philadelphia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cockroach Janta Party: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says protest will continue if government fails to respond

A day after its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gave the Centre a seven-day deadline to remove or secure the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

Cockroach Janta Party: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says protest will continue if government fails to respond
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A day after leading a large demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke declared that the movement would continue unless the government takes action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan within the next week.

Addressing supporters after the protest, Dipke said the gathering reflected growing frustration among students and young people over alleged shortcomings in the country's education system. He described the event as a peaceful but significant expression of public dissatisfaction and thanked participants for their support.

According to Dipke, the campaign is far from over and could intensify if the government's response fails to meet the protesters' demands.

Seven-Day Ultimatum to the Centre

CJP leaders have now issued a one-week deadline, demanding either the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan or his removal from the Union Cabinet. Party representatives warned that failure to act could lead to a larger nationwide movement.

Speaking after the protest, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation intends to expand its outreach across multiple states if no decision is taken within the stipulated period.

He argued that the current situation requires major reforms and claimed that the movement seeks to push for accountability and improvements within the education sector.

BJP Hits Back at Protest Organisers

The demonstration also triggered a political response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party leader Nitin Nabin criticised individuals whom he accused of attempting to influence Indian youth from outside the country.

Addressing the issue, Nabin said young Indians are focused on securing their futures and contributing to national development. He suggested that certain groups were trying to misrepresent the aspirations of students and use them for political purposes.

A video of his remarks was later shared by the BJP on social media platforms.

Rapid Rise of the Cockroach Janta Party

The CJP first gained attention online following public reactions to remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. What began as a digital campaign quickly evolved into a broader movement, attracting millions of followers on Instagram within a matter of weeks.

With organisers now threatening to expand their protests nationwide, the coming days could prove crucial in determining whether the agitation remains confined to Delhi or develops into a larger political and social campaign across the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Governor: Manoj Bajpayee calls 1991 economic crisis 'warning for India', praises former PM Manmohan Singh's contribution
Governor: Manoj Bajpayee praises former PM Manmohan Singh
Cockroach Janta Party: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says protest will continue if government fails to respond
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says protest will continue if government fails to act
Mumbai man dies during live music concert amid crowd rush, police suspect multiple angles
Mumbai man dies during live music concert amid crowd rush
Matt Damon calls Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest movie' in his career: 'No green screen, no studio stuff'
Matt Damon calls Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest movie' in his career
Salim Kumar death: Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, others pay tributes to National Award-winning Malayalam actor
Salim Kumar death: Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Mammootty, Mohanlal pay tributes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement