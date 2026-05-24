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Cockroach Janta Party: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke rejects foreign link claims, shares follower data amid Kiren Rijiju allegations

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has hit back at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over claims of foreign-linked social media support.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 24, 2026, 10:12 AM IST

Cockroach Janta Party: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke rejects foreign link claims, shares follower data amid Kiren Rijiju allegations
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A political and social media controversy intensified after the founder of the “Cockroach Janta Party” responded sharply to comments made by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who had alleged that the digital movement was attracting followers from Pakistan and networks linked to billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

The platform’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, rejected the claims on social media platform X, asserting that the majority of its audience was based in India.

Founder Shares Audience Data Claiming Indian Majority

Dipke posted what he described as a screen recording of the platform’s follower analytics, claiming that over 94% of its users were from India. He questioned the minister’s remarks, arguing that Indian youth were being unfairly labelled as foreign-influenced supporters.

His response came shortly after Rijiju posted a critical message on X, without directly naming the organisation. The minister had suggested that some social media movements were seeking validation from foreign networks instead of relying on domestic support.

Satirical Platform at Centre of Political Debate

The 'Cockroach Janta Party' has recently gained attention as a satirical online movement that quickly went viral across social media platforms. It initially emerged in the backdrop of controversial remarks attributed to a senior judicial figure during a court hearing related to professional eligibility in the legal field.

Although those remarks were later clarified, the incident sparked widespread online debate, which the platform capitalised on by positioning itself as a youth-focused voice highlighting unemployment, exam pressure and recruitment concerns.

Growth amid Education Controversy

The movement also gained momentum during public outrage over the alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities, which triggered protests among students across the country. It projected itself as a digital forum for aspirants frustrated with the examination system and governance issues in education.

Within a short span, the platform reportedly saw rapid growth on Instagram, briefly surpassing major political parties in follower count.

Allegations of Digital Crackdown

Dipke has also alleged that the movement has faced coordinated action, claiming that its social media accounts and website were either hacked or taken down. He further stated that supporters were warned against trusting any new posts circulating under the platform’s name.

He also claimed that he received threats following demands for accountability over the NEET-UG controversy, including calls for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

While the controversy continues to unfold online, the dispute has turned into a broader debate over political criticism, digital influence, and the growing role of viral online movements in shaping public discourse.

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