Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's home in Maharashtra gets police protection amid threats

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar confirmed the deployment, saying it was meant to ensure there was no crowding in the area. The Cockroach Janta Party was created as an online satire last week and has since exploded on social media, with the government cracking down on the forum.

Police have deployed personnel at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where his parents live. Dipke, aged 30, is in the United States where he studies at the esteemed Boston University in Massachusetts. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Atulkar confirmed the deployment, saying it was meant to ensure that there was no crowding in the area. The Cockroach Janta Party was created as an online satire last week and has since exploded on social media platforms, with the government cracking down on the forum.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, DCP Atulkar said: "We have given round-the-clock general police protection to Abhijeet Dipke's residence located in MIDC Waluj area. This is to ensure there is no crowding at his place since the CJP issue is trending on social media right now." He, however, said that no formal complaint had been received at any police station under his jurisdiction. The development comes after Dipke alleged a sweeping government crackdown on the CJP, claiming that its website and social media accounts had either been taken down or compromised. He also claimed that he and his parents had been receiving threats amid the CJP's massive popularity.

The CJP began as an online satirical campaign, and has evolved into a forum for expression of dissent and frustration by young people. The platform has raised issues such as unemployment, exam paper leaks, and the Indian education system through memes and political commentary. The movement took birth after a row erupted over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's alleged remarks during a recent court hearing. "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," the chief justice had reportedly said. CJI Kant later said he had been misquoted and claimed that the comments were aimed only at people entering the legal field with "fake and bogus degrees".