FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
WH Shooting: White House Shooter Claimed To Be ‘Real Osama Bin Laden’, Threatened Trump

WH Shooting: White House Shooter Claimed To Be ‘Real Osama Bin Laden’, Threatened Trump

Iran rejects US Secretary Marco Rubio ‘energy hostage’ remarks; says ‘attempt to distort region reality’

Iran rejects US Secretary Marco Rubio ‘energy hostage’ remarks: ‘Distort reality

Who is Gurindervir Singh? Indian Sprinter who broke 100m national record twice in 24 hours

Who is Gurindervir Singh? Indian Sprinter who broke 100m national record twice

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's home in Maharashtra gets police protection amid threats

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar confirmed the deployment, saying it was meant to ensure there was no crowding in the area. The Cockroach Janta Party was created as an online satire last week and has since exploded on social media, with the government cracking down on the forum.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 24, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's home in Maharashtra gets police protection amid threats
The CJP began as an online satirical campaign (AI-generated image).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Police have deployed personnel at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where his parents live. Dipke, aged 30, is in the United States where he studies at the esteemed Boston University in Massachusetts. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Atulkar confirmed the deployment, saying it was meant to ensure that there was no crowding in the area. The Cockroach Janta Party was created as an online satire last week and has since exploded on social media platforms, with the government cracking down on the forum.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, DCP Atulkar said: "We have given round-the-clock general police protection to Abhijeet Dipke's residence located in MIDC Waluj area. This is to ensure there is no crowding at his place since the CJP issue is trending on social media right now." He, however, said that no formal complaint had been received at any police station under his jurisdiction. The development comes after Dipke alleged a sweeping government crackdown on the CJP, claiming that its website and social media accounts had either been taken down or compromised. He also claimed that he and his parents had been receiving threats amid the CJP's massive popularity.

The CJP began as an online satirical campaign, and has evolved into a forum for expression of dissent and frustration by young people. The platform has raised issues such as unemployment, exam paper leaks, and the Indian education system through memes and political commentary. The movement took birth after a row erupted over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's alleged remarks during a recent court hearing. "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," the chief justice had reportedly said. CJI Kant later said he had been misquoted and claimed that the comments were aimed only at people entering the legal field with "fake and bogus degrees".

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran rejects US Secretary Marco Rubio ‘energy hostage’ remarks; says ‘attempt to distort region reality’
Iran rejects US Secretary Marco Rubio ‘energy hostage’ remarks: ‘Distort reality
Who is Gurindervir Singh? Indian Sprinter who broke 100m national record twice in 24 hours
Who is Gurindervir Singh? Indian Sprinter who broke 100m national record twice
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's home in Maharashtra gets police protection amid threats
CJP founder Dipke's home in Maharashtra gets police protection
Rishabh Pant’s captaincy future in doubt as LSG hint at overhaul after poor IPL 2026
Rishabh Pant’s captaincy future in doubt as LSG hint at overhaul after poor IPL
Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing MI vs RR clash at Wankhede? Check his replacement in Playing XI
Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing MI vs RR clash at Wankhede? See his replacemen
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement