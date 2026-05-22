Cockroach Janta Party: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke faces caste-based abuse on X after Dalit identity reveal

Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University student, started the satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party,' which went viral online. After revealing he is Dalit, he faced caste-based abuse on social media.

Boston-based student Abhijeet Dipke has found himself at the centre of a heated social media controversy after revealing his Dalit identity, which triggered caste-based abuse online. The incident comes amid growing attention around his satirical political initiative, the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), which began as a parody but quickly evolved into an online movement.

From Satire to Viral Political Experiment

Dipke, an Indian student at Boston University, reportedly launched the parody movement following controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing, where unemployed youth were allegedly referred to using terms like 'cockroaches' and 'parasites.' The comments were later clarified as being misquoted, but they had already sparked widespread debate online.

In response, Dipke used social media platform X to encourage people to reclaim the 'cockroach' label in a satirical sense. What started as an online joke soon gained unexpected traction, with large numbers of users engaging with the idea and registering interest through a dedicated website. The movement also saw rapid growth across social platforms, drawing millions of followers in a short period.

Political Satire or Emerging Movement?

As the parody gained visibility, Dipke released a manifesto-style note and even launched a symbolic party anthem. The initiative began attracting attention from public figures and political commentators, some of whom engaged with or acknowledged the movement’s popularity.

However, questions soon emerged about whether CJP was purely satirical or transitioning into a more structured political platform. Critics also began questioning its ideological stance, particularly regarding issues of reservation and social justice.

Caste-Based Abuse After Identity Disclosure

Tensions escalated after Dipke publicly stated in a post that he belongs to a Dalit community. Following this, he reported receiving casteist remarks and targeted abuse on social media. Several users posted derogatory comments, while others accused him of political opportunism or questioned his ideological position.

I am a Dalit myself. I hope that will answer all your questions. https://t.co/4gbkR1kTMU — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 21, 2026

At the same time, the incident also drew criticism of the abuse itself, with many users condemning the rise in caste-based trolling and defending Dipke’s right to express his identity without harassment.

Plans for Digital Political Engagement

Despite the controversy, Dipke has indicated that he intends to continue developing CJP as a digital-first political initiative. According to him, the goal is to encourage young people, especially Gen Z, to engage more actively in civic participation through tools like awareness campaigns and Right to Information (RTI) applications.

He has stated that many young supporters have encouraged him not to abandon the project, suggesting that the movement, though controversial, has tapped into wider political frustration among sections of online youth.

A Movement Still in Flux

While the 'Cockroach Janta Party' began as satire, its rapid online spread has placed it in an unusual space between parody and political expression. Whether it evolves into a structured movement or remains an internet phenomenon is still uncertain, but it has already ignited debate on identity, political expression, and online discourse in India