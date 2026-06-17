Cockroach Janta Party: Abhijeet Dipke's attackers receive grand welcome after release following Jaipur protest incident; watch

Two men accused of assaulting CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during a Jaipur protest were welcomed by supporters after their release from police custody. Viral videos showed the duo being garlanded outside a police station.

Two men accused of assaulting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest in Jaipur were welcomed by supporters after being released by the police.

Videos circulating on social media show the duo being garlanded outside a police station amid loud cheers and slogan-shouting. Supporters were heard chanting "Inquilab Zindabad" (Long Live the Revolution) and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as the men emerged following their release.

The incident has triggered widespread discussion online, with many reacting to the celebratory reception accorded to the accused.

Assault video went viral

The controversy stems from an attack on Dipke during a protest held in Jaipur on June 15. Footage of the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing significant public attention.

In the viral video, two men can be seen approaching Dipke as he arrived at the protest venue and allegedly slapping him multiple times. The attack occurred while the CJP founder was being carried into the gathering by his supporters.

Abhijeet Dipke vows to continue speaking out

Following the assault, Dipke issued a statement on social media, asserting that the attack would not deter him from raising issues concerning the education system.

'I was assaulted while entering the protest site. No matter how many attacks take place, I will not raise my hand against anyone. Cowards resort to violence,' Dipke said.

He also accused his critics of attempting to silence dissent through intimidation.

'You call me Pakistani, you call those gathered here Pakistani, and you even label journalists who ask questions as Pakistani. But we will not be intimidated by such tactics. We will continue to raise our voice for the youth,' he added.

Supporters handed attackers over to the police

According to eyewitness accounts, Dipke's supporters quickly intervened after the assault. The attackers were overpowered and subsequently handed over to the police.

The two men were detained for questioning before being released later. Their release and the warm reception they received outside the police station have once again brought the incident into the spotlight.

Men who attacked CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke being welcomed with garland and slogans. pic.twitter.com/oRYjNtdqGD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 16, 2026

Social media reacts

With videos of both the assault and the accused being felicitated circulating widely online, the episode has sparked intense reactions on social media. Supporters and critics alike have weighed in on the incident, turning it into a major talking point in the ongoing debate surrounding the protest and its aftermath.