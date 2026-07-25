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Cockroach Janata Party withdraws protest with 'immediate effect' after Centre agrees to all demands

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its agitation with 'immediate effect' after the central government accepted all its key demands, including the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

Cockroach Janata Party withdraws protest with 'immediate effect' after Centre agrees to all demands
CJP withdraws Jantar Mantar protests after 37 days. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday finally called off its Jantar Mantar protest with 'immediate effect', requesting the protesters to return home after the government accepted all demands. The announcement to withdraw the CJP protest was made in a joint press conference by CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club of India (CCI) on July 25, following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 

While addressing the media, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said that the Centre has agreed to their demands and even been assured that FIRs against students in Delhi and all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states will be withdrawn.

Speaking at the CCI, Ranka said, ''Over the past few days, we have had three rounds of discussions with the government's delegation. Our protest at Jantar Mantar had been going on for 37 days. The protest had three main demands. The first was the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. The second was that all legal cases and FIRs filed against the protesters and organisers should be withdrawn, and that no future cases should be filed against the protesters or organisers. The third demand was compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of those who lost their loved ones after the NEET paper leak. A short while ago, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. This means that our first demand, the very demand with which this protest began on June 6, when we first came to Jantar Mantar, has been accepted.''

''All our demands have been accepted, so we request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully. We will inform you of our future strategy or any other issues. But we request the protesters to withdraw immediately,'' he added.

Union Minister JP Nadda also addressed the media about the talks with CJP delegation and said, ''We had a long conversation today. They brought a written draft in which they made four points about the ongoing cases in agitation. Along with that, we discussed the other two demands: no retaliatory measures should be taken, compensation should be provided, and their five-point charter should be considered. We will provide them with copy of the FIRs, and no action will be taken. The second thing that has been said is that regarding compensation, the government has clearly stated that we also sympathize. We all have said that there will be compensation according to the rules and regulations, whatever maximum will be possible will be given to them.''

Meanwhile, Ranka also said that the CJP and the government will have another round of talks in nearly four weeks over the demand charter for broader reforms. On the other hand, Nadda said that the central government will consider the CJP's charter of reforms for examination, and steps will be taken accordingly. 

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