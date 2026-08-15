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CJP’s Instagram handle taken down and restored on Independence Day; Abhijeet Dipke reacts

The reason for the reported removal of the account was not immediately clear. Dipke did not provide details on whether the account had received any prior warning or notification from Instagram.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 08:58 AM IST

CJP’s Instagram handle taken down and restored on Independence Day; Abhijeet Dipke reacts
Cockroach Janata Party’s Instagram handle taken down and restored on Independence Day; Abhijeet Dipke reacts
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The official Instagram account of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was reportedly taken down and restored on Saturday, claimed the party founder Abhijeet Dipke. Taking to X, Dipke shared screenshots showing the account was unavailable, and accused the platform of removing the account.

CJP's Instagram account taken down, restored

Dipke, in a post on X, wrote, “They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party. Bloody cowards!”

The reason for the reported removal of the account was not immediately clear. Dipke did not provide details on whether the account had received any prior warning or notification from Instagram. 

The CJP’s official X account also claimed that its Instagram handle was taken down earlier in the day but was subsequently restored. In a post, the party said it had “successfully recovered” the account after it was removed. The CJP accused its opponents of deliberately targeting its social media presence on Independence Day in an attempt to “muzzle” its voice, asserting that it would not be intimidated by what it described as “cowardly acts.”

The development comes as the Cockroach Janta Party has increasingly used social media to communicate its political messaging and engage with its followers. 

Earlier in May, Dipke had claimed that his Instagram account was “hacked” and that Meta took down the backup Instagram account used by the CJP.

CJP launches 'School Thik Karo' campaign, Abhijeet Dipke hoists flag

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke hoisted the national flag at his native village of Santuk Pimpari in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday. The CJP has officially launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign on Independence Day, calling for better basic facilities in government schools across rural India. The campaign focuses on the condition of government schools in villages and highlights the lack of basic infrastructure and facilities faced by children in rural areas.

As part of its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, the party has outlined a three-step school audit for citizens to assess the condition of government schools in their villages and towns. The initiative asks participants to download the CJP’s school-audit checklist, available in different languages, covering basic facilities such as drinking water, functional toilets, electricity, safe classrooms, boundary walls, campus safety, mid-day meals and teacher attendance. Participants are then encouraged to visit a government school in person, check each item on the list and document gaps through photographs or videos, such as broken or locked toilets, non-functional taps, missing fire-safety equipment or classrooms without working lights and fans.

The completed checklist and photographs are to be submitted to local authorities, while participants can also email the material to the CJP and tag its social media accounts. Through the campaign, the CJP is urging citizens to conduct school audits and push for improvements in basic facilities, with the message that “Every School Counts.”

 

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