CJP's Abhijeet Dipke warns Govt as Sonam Wangchuk's health declines: Act on Pradhan or be responsible

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has warned the central government to take immediate action against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, as activist Sonam Wangchuk’s health declines.

As part of the Cockroach Janata Party protest over the NEET paper leak, activist Sonam Wangchuk has continued his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. As the hunger strike entered its seventh day, and with declining Wangchuk's health, CJP’s founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a warning to the government to expedite action against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan or take responsibility.

Sonam Wangchuk's health declines, Abhijeet warns the Govt

"It’s Day 7 of Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. If the government doesn’t act fast and take action against Pradhan, it will be responsible if anything happens to Sonam Sir," wrote Dipke on X. He further updated that the hunger strike will not end until action is not taken. "Despite his rapidly deteriorating health, he has made it clear that he will not end his hunger strike until action is taken," Dipke added.

Day 7 of @Wangchuk66’s hunger strike.



If the Govt doesn’t act fast and take action against Pradhan, it will be responsible if anything happens to Sonam Sir. Despite his rapidly deteriorating health, he has made it clear that he will not end his hunger strike until action is… pic.twitter.com/bIabARXkr4 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 4, 2026

In another post, Dipke updated about Wangchuk's weight, writing, "Sonam Sir has lost 5 kg, and his health is deteriorating with each passing day." "How much longer will the Prime Minister wait before sacking Dharmendra Pradhan? Why is Dharmendra Pradhan so important to PM Modi that, despite the deaths of 20 students, he still refuses to remove him?" he asked.

Sonam Sir has lost 5 kg, and his health is deteriorating with each passing day. How much longer will the Prime Minister wait before sacking Dharmendra Pradhan?



Why is Dharmendra Pradhan so important to PM Modi that, despite the deaths of 20 students, he still refuses to remove… pic.twitter.com/Zf0YdzPh0H — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 4, 2026

CJP protest: Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Earlier, Dipke had posted that Wangchuk appeared "far weaker and more exhausted" than a few days before. "Today, for the first time, I could see the pain on his face as his health continues to deteriorate. He told us he is fine and that there is nothing to worry about, but the reality is different. His condition is worsening with every passing hour," Dipke wrote.

So far, there has been no official statement from the government regarding Wangchuk's latest appeal on education accountability or his ongoing hunger strike.

On July 3, Wangchuk had also taken to X to thank the government for its steps on Ladakh, even as he pushed for greater accountability in education.

Meanwhile, the protest is part of CJP’s agitation over the NEET paper leak and demands for education accountability. The protest at Jantar Mantar is against the recent NEET 2026 paper leak and the alleged irregularities in the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protestors stressed on their demand, raising slogans, "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa do (Dharmendra Pradhan step down). We asked for 'Make in India', you gave us 'Leak in India'."