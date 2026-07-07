Cockroach Janata Party's Abhijeet Dipke questions govt's silence as Sonam Wangchuk's health worsens| Video

Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday drew attention to Wangchuk's low blood pressure and weight loss, questioning the government's silence on their demand.

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with protesters, who call themselves 'cockroaches', are joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. It's already been 10 days, and Wangchuk's deteriorating health has drawn attention to the government's inaction.

Abhjeet Dipke questions the government's silence

In the latest tweet, Abhijeet Dipke has drawn attention to Wangchuk's low blood pressure and weight loss, questioning the government's silence on their demand.

"Day 10 of @Wangchuk66’s hunger strike: Sonam sir has lost more than 6 kg of weight, and his blood pressure is also quite low. When will the govt wake up?" wrote Dipke on X.

Day 10 of @Wangchuk66’s hunger-strike:



Sonam sir has lost more than 6 kg of weight, and his blood pressure is also quite low.



When will the govt wake up? pic.twitter.com/pXBC6b4mr0 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 7, 2026

In the video shared on Instagram, Dipke shared Wangchuk's health update, where a person is checking his parameters.

Why Sonam Wanghuk's hunger strike? What is CJP's demand

The Cockroach Janata Party are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after a key entrance exam for aspiring doctors called the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was cancelled in early May following a paper leak. They say he must take moral responsibility for the leak and quit.

CJP held its first protest at Jantar Mantar on 6 June, right after Abhijeet Dipke returned from Boston. Since then, CJP has held protests in 6 cities and returned to Jantar Mantar last week to repeat the demand. Organisers now say they won’t leave until Pradhan resigns. Pradhan has refused to resign, calling CJP and its supporters “the B-team of disruptive elements” who “do not have faith in the country's progress.”