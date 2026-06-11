Cockroach Janata Party presents 'Roachmap', lays down 5 demands over irregularities in exams

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has put forward five key demands before the government as it led second round of protest in Pune on Thursday ahead of more such planned demonstrations over irregularities in national exams like NEET. The demands are related to monetary compensation to students, more.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has put forward five key demands before the government as it led second round of protest in Pune on Thursday ahead of more such planned demonstrations over irregularities in national exams like NEET and recruitment processes. The demands are related to monetary compensation to students, exam backup and more.

Ahead of the CJP's Pune protest, Dipke announced that the party would release an education manifesto raising demand for reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the education system. Earlier in the day, while speaking at a press conference in Pune, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the manifesto would be released later in the day, alongside the peaceful protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus.

The demands for reforms in competitive exams included extending age-limits, paper checking for paper exams, an exam back up day and a compensation for students who had to face exam delays and other discrepencies.

A week ago, on June 6, Cockroach Janta Party held its protest at Jantar Mantar against the recent NEET 2026 paper leak and the alleged irregularities in the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protestors pressed on their demand, raising slogans, "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa do (Dharmendra Pradhan step down). We asked for 'Make in India', you gave us 'Leak in India'."

The protest comes amid heightened tensions over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG controversy. This year's exam has been rescheduled for June 21 following disruptions, including paper leaks and administrative lapses.