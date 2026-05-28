Cockroach Janata Party fresh demand: After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, founder Abhijeet Dipke calls for PM Modi’s resignation

The Cockroach Janata Party has now demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has launched an online petition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The Cockroach Janata Party has now demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the leak of NEET-UG 2026 medical entrance exam. The party, founded by 30-year-old Boston student Abhijeet Dipke on May 16, 2026, on its X, said, 'Prime minister should resign.'

Earlier, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has launched an online petition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Abhijeet Dipke claimed that if the Education Minister is not removed, ultimate responsibility lies with the Prime Minister.