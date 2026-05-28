Cockroach Janata Party fresh demand? After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP calls for PM Modi’s resignation?

Has Cockroach Janata Party demanded the resignation of PM Modi after it launched an online petition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Here's the truth

An X parody account Cockroach Janata Party has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the leak of NEET-UG 2026 medical entrance exam. On its X, it said, 'Prime minister should resign.' However, the demand was posted by account on X, with the same 'Cockroach Janata Party', having around 139.6K followers. The account's bio states "Cockroach janta party. Gen-Z, Satire, For the youth,by the youth and against the corruption."

Meanwhile, The original Cockroach Janata Party, which was founded by 30-year-old Boston student Abhijeet Dipke on May 16, 2026, its X account was withheld in India due to national security concerns and government orders.

CJP's online petition for Education Minister resignation

Earlier, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has launched an online petition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. CJP argued that ministerial accountability is essential for restoring trust in India's examination system

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is a viral, satirical social media movement and parody of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was founded by Abhijeet Dipke after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant controversially remarked that certain unemployed youth and online critics behave "like cockroaches" and "parasites of society". However, CJP and its founder faced a massive heat after due to his alleged links to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as his photos with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia went viral. The party is being accused of a manipulated narrative campaign to weaponize GenZ, labelling it as a 'anti-national' element.