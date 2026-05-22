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Cockroach Janata Party founder expelled from Boston University? Abhijeet Dipke reacts to rumours, says, 'Gawar Log'

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is facing a massive heat on social media due to his alleged links to AAP and is being accused of manipulative campaign to weaponize GenZ in India. One user claimed that he was expelled from Boston University over this controversy. Here's how he reacted.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 22, 2026, 01:15 PM IST

Cockroach Janata Party founder expelled from Boston University? Abhijeet Dipke reacts to rumours, says, 'Gawar Log'
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The Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is facing a massive heat on social media due to his alleged links to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as his photos with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia went viral, and is being accused of a manipulated narrative campaign to weaponize GenZ, which can be a national security concern. Amid this, some users on social media claimed that Abhijeet Dipke was expelled from the Boston University, from where he pursued Masters in Public relations. 

An X user made strong claims that Boston University had issued a notice to Abhijeet Dipke, in which it was mentioned that he was warned to not indulge in any activities that may harm the global repute of their University. However, later he got expelled from the Boston University. Going one step further, the user alleged that Abhijeet thought he can make a career out of it and was planning riots in INDIA from US.

Following the expel allegations, Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the post on X. He wrote, "How can you expel someone after they’ve already graduated? Gawar log!"

The Cockroach Janta Party 

Abhijeet Dipke launched the Cockroach Janta Party on May 16, after a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's "parasites" and "cockroaches" remark on India's unemployed youth. Dipke, 30, has studied journalism in Pune for his undergraduate degree, and did his master's in public relations at Boston University.He reportedly graduated in 2025.

The Cockroach Janata Party has over 19 million followers on Instagram, more than any other political party in India. However, few of its critics has alleged that the party has maximum followers from Pakistan and the account is based in US. 

However, Dipke shared a photo of the pop up showing when opening the X account and wrote in the caption, “As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.” He also fear that he will arrested as soon as he arrives at the Delhi airport. "I feel that as soon as I land at Delhi airport, a convoy of Delhi Police will take me to Tihar Jail," Dipke said.

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