Cockroach Janata Party: Ahead of Jantar Mantar protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke makes appeal to supporters; Here's what he said

Ahead of its June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue, the Cockroach Janata Party urged supporters not to gather at Delhi Airport to welcome founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Two days before its proposed demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday appealed to its supporters not to gather at Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome the party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, upon his arrival from the United States.

The appeal comes after Dipke, who is expected to arrive in Delhi on June 6, had earlier encouraged supporters to receive him at the airport before participating in the party's planned protest. The demonstration is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversy surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak.

Overwhelming Response Prompts Change of Plans

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the political satire outfit said the response to the airport gathering call had exceeded expectations. According to the party, a large number of people had expressed interest in joining the reception, prompting concerns about crowd management and public inconvenience.

Important Update:



The overwhelming response from those who want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to our call to join us at Delhi Airport was beyond our imagination.



It is not feasible for so many people to assemble at the airport as it would cause inconvenience to the… pic.twitter.com/VOkd0Fbjmv — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 4, 2026

CJP said that allowing such a gathering at one of the country's busiest airports could disrupt passenger movement and create difficulties for airport authorities and security personnel.

The party therefore requested supporters to refrain from visiting the airport and instead focus on the planned activities related to the protest.

Founder to Personally Seek Protest Permission

The organisation announced that Dipke would proceed directly to Parliament Street Police Station after arriving in Delhi. There, he is expected to personally seek official permission from the police for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

The move comes amid ongoing discussions regarding approval for the June 6 demonstration. Party leaders indicated that the decision forms part of the organisation's broader strategy surrounding the protest.

CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya said that many supporters have become emotionally invested in the movement and closely identify with Dipke, making his personal involvement in securing permission an important symbolic step.

Call for Peaceful and Responsible Conduct

The party also urged supporters to maintain discipline and avoid any actions that could create disturbances. Emphasising its commitment to lawful conduct, CJP appealed to participants to cooperate with authorities and ensure that all activities remain peaceful.

The planned protest is expected to focus on demands for accountability in connection with the NEET paper leak controversy, which has remained a politically sensitive issue. Whether permission for the gathering is granted is likely to become clear after Dipke's meeting with police officials on June 6.