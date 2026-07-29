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Cockroach infestation, poor sanitation, improper food storage: How 5 Mumbai clubs violated FDA Food Safety norms?

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Cockroach infestation, poor sanitation, improper food storage: How 5 Mumbai clubs violated FDA Food Safety norms?

FDA suspended food licences of 5 Mumbai clubs including CCI and Willingdon over cockroach infestation and hygiene violations. 1 more club shut for no FSSAI licence.

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Anshika Paney

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 03:25 PM IST

Cockroach infestation, poor sanitation, improper food storage: How 5 Mumbai clubs violated FDA Food Safety norms?
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended food licences of five major Mumbai clubs after inspections found serious food safety violations. The action was taken during a special drive across seven establishments. One club was ordered to shut for running without an FSSAI licence, while another received an improvement notice.

Which Mumbai clubs lost licences

The FDA suspended licences of:

The Cricket Club of India, RK Juhu Gymkhana, The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, MIG Cricket Club Bandra East and The Willingdon Sports Club. Goregaon Sports Club in Malad West was directed to stop food operations immediately for operating without FSSAI registration or licence.

Key violations found in FDA inspection

Inspectors reported cockroach and insect infestation, poor sanitation, unsafe storage and poor staff hygiene at multiple clubs.

The Cricket Club of India

Vegetable and non-vegetarian cooking sections are not separated. Water is dripping over food in cold storage, cockroaches and flies. There is no FIFO/FEFO system, mouldy vegetables, expired goods, food stored on floors and unclean drains and equipment.

RK Juhu Gymkhana

Poor drainage, broken walls and ceilings, pest-entry doors, and no records of oil use. Unclean raw materials, improper storage temperatures and employees not using aprons, caps or gloves.

The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana

Insect-entry windows, flies, rusted machinery and uncertified packaging. There are no food safety audits, no equipment sanitisation and no separation of raw and cooked food.

MIG Cricket Club Bandra East

M/s Nebula Catering Services, an unauthorised caterer, was discovered to be operating without an FSSAI license. There are live cockroaches, spider webs, no food or water testing and no staff health records.

The Willingdon Sports Club

Doors prone to pests, slippery floors, damaged ceilings, outdated testing records, non-food-grade packaging and no cleaning schedule.

Also read: Bank Holiday August 2026: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, other banks to remain close for 14 days in next month? Check full list here

FDA widens food safety crackdown

This is a component of Maharashtra's continuous enforcement campaign, according to the FDA. Due to issues with hygiene, pest management, and licensing, many eateries and lodging facilities have already been closed or penalised in recent weeks. According to officials, in order to prevent action, food firms must adhere to FSSAI standards regarding cleaning, labelling, storage and employee health.

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