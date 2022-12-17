Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Indian Railways: Cockroach found in food for toddler on Rajdhani Express, passenger shares picture

Indian Railways: The incident took place on Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Indian Railways: Cockroach found in food for toddler on Rajdhani Express, passenger shares picture
Indian Railways: Cockroach found in omelette for toddler on Rajdhani Express, passenger shares picture

IRCTC news: A passenger has shared a picture on Twitter showing a cockroach in an omelette he ordered on Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express. The passenger, Yogesh More, was shocked to discover a cockroach in the meal and tweeted about the unpleasant experience.

He was travelling on the CSMT Rajdhani (22222) between Delhi and Mumbai on December 16. According to his Twitter post, he ordered an extra omelette for his two-year-old daughter while travelling on the premium train. When the meal arrived, he was shocked to find a cockroach in the omelette.

The passenger wrote, "16dec2022, We travel from Delhi by (22222). In the morning, we ordered extra omelette for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter is 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibility."

He asked in his post -- who would be held responsible if something happened to his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter after eating the contaminated breakfast. He tagged the Railway Ministry as well as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in his complaint.

Indian Railways responds

The Indian Railways has addressed the issue, saying, "Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message (DM)."

READ | GST Council agrees to decriminalise certain offences, no new taxes brought

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali, know what she directed authorities for festival preps
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AUS vs SA 1st Test: Khaya Zondo takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss David Warner- Watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.