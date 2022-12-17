Indian Railways: Cockroach found in food for toddler on Rajdhani Express, passenger shares picture

Indian Railways: Cockroach found in omelette for toddler on Rajdhani Express, passenger shares picture

IRCTC news: A passenger has shared a picture on Twitter showing a cockroach in an omelette he ordered on Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express. The passenger, Yogesh More, was shocked to discover a cockroach in the meal and tweeted about the unpleasant experience.

He was travelling on the CSMT Rajdhani (22222) between Delhi and Mumbai on December 16. According to his Twitter post, he ordered an extra omelette for his two-year-old daughter while travelling on the premium train. When the meal arrived, he was shocked to find a cockroach in the omelette.

The passenger wrote, "16dec2022, We travel from Delhi by (22222). In the morning, we ordered extra omelette for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter is 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibility."

16dec2022,We travel from Delhi by 22222. In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/X6Ac6gNAEi — Yogesh More - designer (@the_yogeshmore) December 17, 2022

He asked in his post -- who would be held responsible if something happened to his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter after eating the contaminated breakfast. He tagged the Railway Ministry as well as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in his complaint.

Indian Railways responds

The Indian Railways has addressed the issue, saying, "Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message (DM)."

Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message DM



-IRCTC Official https://t.co/utEzIqAAkm — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) December 17, 2022

