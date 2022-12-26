Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 40 kg drugs from Pakistani boat, arrest 10 crew

A total of 346 kg of heroine, valued at Rs 1,930 crore has already been seized (Representational)

Okha: The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation early on Monday, apprehended a Pakistani boat with 10 crew members from Indian waters and found 40 kg narcotics on board, an official statement said.

"During intervening night of December 25/26, on a specific intelligence input, ICG strategically deployed its Fast Patrol class ship ICGS Arinjay for patrolling in area close to notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). During early hours of Monday, Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters. On being challenged by the ICG ship, the Pakistani boat started evasive manoeuvring and did not stop even on firing of warning shots. ICG ship in pitch darkness manoeuvred and stopped the boat," a Coast Guard statement said.

It said that after an extensive search of the boat, some arms, ammunition, and approx 40 kg of narcotics, valued at about Rs 300 crore, were found concealed. The boat, along with its crew, has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation.

This is is the seventh joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and ATS, Gujarat in last 18 months and first wherein arms and ammunitions were being infiltrated, along with the drugs.

During this period, a total of 346 kg of heroine, valued at Rs 1,930 crore has already been seized alongwith apprehension of 44 Pakistani and 7 Iranian crew members.