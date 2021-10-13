Coal crisis: Bengaluru to face massive power cuts today- Check area-wise timings here

The coal shortage and power crisis in India has had an impact on several states across the country, with power outages being introduced in cities to control coal consumption. A similar situation is being experienced by the citizens of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

As the coal shortage in Karnataka is getting worse with each passing day, the Bengaluru administration has decided to impose power cuts in several parts of the city today, October 13. The state government has also issued a list of places and the timings of the power cuts today.

The power cuts are being imposed in Bengaluru just a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai announced that there is a coal shortage in the state, and requested the central government to increase their supply of coal in the next few days.

Bengaluru power cuts: Area-wise timings

10 am to 11:30 pm - Domlur Outer Ring Road and Krishna Reddy Layout

11:45 am to 1:15 pm - Domlur Layout and CPWD Quarters

10 am and 6 pm - HB Samaja Road and Ranganath Colony in RR Nagara division

10 am to 1 pm - Dwarkanagar

10:30 am to 12:30 pm - Sirsi Circle

10 am and 5 pm - Royal Enclave and Ponappa Layout in Shivajinagar division; Bagalur Cross

11 am to 3 pm - Bharath Nagar and Fathima Layout

2 pm to 5 pm - Doopanahalli, Cunningham Road, and Mysore Road

11 am to 1:30 pm - Rajabhavan and Magadi Main Road in Vidhanasoudha division

11 am and 5 pm - MLA Layout

10:30 am to 1:30 pm - HSR Layout division, BK Circle, Gottigere, Pavamana Nagar, Surabhi Nagar, Hosa Road, Konappana Agrahara, Club Road Circle, Singasandra, AECS Layout, Electronic City, Agrahara, and Madiwala Market.

10 am to 5:30 pm - RBI Layout, Srinidhi Layout, Chunchagatta village, Dodmane Industrial Area, Srinivasa Choultry Road, JP Nagar fifth phase, BTM Layout second stage.

10:30 am to 5:30 pm - Govindaraj Nagar, Kolimane Road, Subanna Garden, GKW Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, and Gangondana Hally in Rajajinagar division

10 am to 4 pm - Hoysala Nagar, 11th Cross, and Meenakshi Temple Road in Indiranagar division

9 am and 5 pm - Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri and Krishna Garden in Kengeri division; Kogilu Layout, Agrahara and Thirumenahalli village in Hebbal division

1:30 pm to 4 pm - JP Nagar third phase and BG Road in Jayanagar division, along with Raghvendra Apartment and Munneshwara Temple in Koramangala

Other states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi have also communicated that they are facing an acute shortage of coal which might result in a state-wide power crisis if the coal demands are not met soon. The Centre, however, has said that the situation of a power crisis is unlikely to arise.