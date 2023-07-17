Headlines

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train catches fire, all passengers safe

All passengers are safe and no injury has been reported.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

The battery box in one coach of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire on Monday morning, marking the most recent incident involving a Vande Bharat train. No injuries have been recorded, and all passengers are secure.

The incident took place around Around 8 am at Madhya Pradesh's Kurwai Kethora station. Around 5.40 am, the train departs from Bhopal, and at 1.10 pm, it arrives at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

"A fire was reported in the battery box of one of the coaches in a Vande Bharat Express at Kurwai Kethora station. The fire brigade reached the site and extinguished the fire," Railways said in a statement.

There were 20-22 passengers in the coach and they were shifted to other coaches immediately. No injury to anyone was reported in the incident, the official told PTI.

Some railway staffers noticed the fire at around 6.45 am in the battery box of C-12 coach following which the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train was immediately stopped between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha district, he said.

The blaze was immediately brought under control, the official said. Railway staff was conducting the repair work, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

