CNG prices slashed in Delhi-NCR; these new rates will be effective from tomorrow
The price was slashed by the city-based natural gas operator Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).
Representational image
The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was slashed in the Delhi-NCR region by Rs 1.90/kg in Delhi and by Rs 2.15/kg in the National Capital Region - including in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.
The price was slashed by the city-based natural gas operator Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).
Here are the new consumer prices for CNG in the Delhi-NCR region:
New CNG Price in Delhi - Rs 45.20/kg
New CNG Price in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad - Rs 51.35/kg
The new prices will be effective from 6 AM onwards on October 3, 2019.