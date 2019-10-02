CNG prices slashed in Delhi-NCR; these new rates will be effective from tomorrow

The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was slashed in the Delhi-NCR region by Rs 1.90/kg in Delhi and by Rs 2.15/kg in the National Capital Region - including in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

The price was slashed by the city-based natural gas operator Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

Here are the new consumer prices for CNG in the Delhi-NCR region:

New CNG Price in Delhi - Rs 45.20/kg

New CNG Price in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad - Rs 51.35/kg

The new prices will be effective from 6 AM onwards on October 3, 2019.