CNG price hiked in Delhi-NCR: Check details inside

Amid speculation of fuel price hike due to increase in crude oil, the price of CNG has been increased in Delhi-NCR by up to Re 1.

According to Zee News Hindi, the increased prices of CNG will come into effect from 6 am on March 8, 2022. In the national capital, CNG will now be 50 paise more expensive. Till now, the rate of CNG in Delhi was Rs 57.01 per kg, which will increase to Rs 57.51 per kg from Tuesday morning.

Besides Delhi, CNG will become costlier by Re 1 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. And now it will cost Rs 59.58 per kg from Tuesday.

Moreover, the price of petrol and diesel is also expected to increase as the Assembly polls in the fives states have concluded on Monday. According to reports, the rate of petrol may increase by Rs 10 to 16 and diesel by Rs 8 to 12. This increase in prices will be applicable in different phases.