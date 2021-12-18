CNG, PNG prices increase in Mumbai from today - Details inside

We have an important piece of information for domestic gas customers. The prices of both CNG and PNG have increased by Rs 2 per kg and Rs 1.50 per SCM in Mumbai from December 17 at midnight. On Friday, Hindustan Times reported that this increase in price is based on per standard cubic metre (SCM).

This is the second time in 3 weeks that Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has hiked the prices of CNG and PNG.

Accordingly, the revised all-inclusive prices of CNG that fuels vehicles will go up from Rs 61.50/kg to Rs 63.50/kg, and the home use PNG shall shoot up from Rs 36.50/SCM to Rs 38/SCM, said an MGL spokesperson.

Justifying the hike, the MGL said in order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, the company is sourcing additional market-priced natural gas (imported RLNG) to cater to the increasing demands for both CNG and PNG.

Notably, on December 4, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) had increased the prices of the CNG in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Due to the substantial increase in the prices of imported RLNG, the MGL's input gas cost has also gone up considerably and the fresh hike for consumers is expected to partly offset its costs.

The revision comes after November 27 - when the MGL increased the rates of CNG by Rs 3.06/kg and PNG by Rs 2.26/SCM - hitting hard the 1.60 million PNG consumers and over 8,00,000 CNG customers using gas-powered vehicles.

Incidentally, the MGL had increased the CNG-PNG prices twice in October, ahead of the festival season.