CMC Vellore suspends 7 MBBS students after ragging video goes viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@studenxperience

A ragging video of first-year students falling victim to brutal ragging in Christian Medical College (CMS) Vellore started circulating on social media. The authorities have set up a six-member committee and have suspended seven students over allegations. 

A first years MBBS student shared a video on social media. In the video, the first-year students are seen parading in their innerwear and the seniors are instructing them to do various things like kneeling on a mud puddle. 

 

 

The post of the first-year MBBS student was tweeted by a doctor and this went viral leading to the management taking action against the senior students. Seven senior students were suspended from the college and the management has initiated a further probe into their activities.

Addressing media persons at the main campus, Dr Mathew said that once the college received the email complaint last Sunday, it initiated action on the issue despite the anonymous nature of the email -- it did not have any sender’s name or another identity.

“The incident is under investigation and a report will be submitted by the special committee in the next few days. We don’t condone ragging in any form. We also have zero tolerance on ragging,” Dr Mathew said.

