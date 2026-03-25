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CM Yogi's UP goverment declares two-days holiday on Ram Navami: Government offices, schools, banks to remain shut on March 26, 27

CM Yogi Adityanath led UP government has taken a decision of declaring a two-day holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami. The government offices, schools, colleges and banks are set to remain closed on the March 26, as well as March 27.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

CM Yogi's UP goverment declares two-days holiday on Ram Navami: Government offices, schools, banks to remain shut on March 26, 27
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CM Yogi Adityanath led UP government has taken a decision of declaring a two-day holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami. Earlier, only March 27 was declared a Public holiday for Ram Navami, however extending it, now March 26 will also be observed as a holiday in UP. This come as a good news for UPites as they will now enjoy a long weekend, as March 26, Thursday will be a holiday on account of Ashtami and Ramnavami Ka Pasha and March 27, Friday will be a public holiday for Ram Navami. Followed by holiday on March 28 (Fourth Saturday) and March 29 (Sunday).

Why was this decision taken?

This decision as every year on Ram Navami, a large number of people reach the temples for worship and darshan. There will be a huge rush and crowd in the temples, including the major Shaktipeeths and temples of the region including Ayodhya, Ayodhya Ram Mandir. As per UP administration, lakhs of devotees are expected to influx  Ayodhya on Ram Navami. To ensure the security system, traffic management and safety of devotees, this decision was taken.

Will courts, government offices, schools to remain close on 26 and 27?

The government offices, schools, colleges and banks are set to remain closed on the March 26, as well as March 27. However, the court earlier declared Ram Navami holiday on March 26, but now the High Court has changed this holiday to March 27. Normal work will continue in the courts on March 26. 

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