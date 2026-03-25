ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes
IFFD 2026: Dharmendra to be honoured by Hema Malini, actress reacts
Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur issues notice to remove his mother Rani Kapur as trustee of RK Family Trust
'Who are you? What are you?': Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh targets R Ashwin, vows to silence Arjun Tendulkar critics
CM Yogi's UP goverment declares two-days holiday on Ram Navami: Government offices, schools, banks to remain shut on March 26, 27
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR retire jersey No. 12 ahead of upcoming season - Here's why
Govt issues fresh order amid LPG Shortage: LPG supply to be cut off if not switched to piped gas; here's what you need to know
Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Homebound dominates, Black Warrant shines, Farida Jalal wins big, winners' list announced
Indian Railways to charge more on confirmed train tickets cancellation from April 1, check new rules
US-Israel-Iran war: Kim Jong Un uses Iran war to defend North Korea's nuclear weapons, calls US 'terrorist state'
INDIA
CM Yogi Adityanath led UP government has taken a decision of declaring a two-day holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami. The government offices, schools, colleges and banks are set to remain closed on the March 26, as well as March 27.
CM Yogi Adityanath led UP government has taken a decision of declaring a two-day holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami. Earlier, only March 27 was declared a Public holiday for Ram Navami, however extending it, now March 26 will also be observed as a holiday in UP. This come as a good news for UPites as they will now enjoy a long weekend, as March 26, Thursday will be a holiday on account of Ashtami and Ramnavami Ka Pasha and March 27, Friday will be a public holiday for Ram Navami. Followed by holiday on March 28 (Fourth Saturday) and March 29 (Sunday).
This decision as every year on Ram Navami, a large number of people reach the temples for worship and darshan. There will be a huge rush and crowd in the temples, including the major Shaktipeeths and temples of the region including Ayodhya, Ayodhya Ram Mandir. As per UP administration, lakhs of devotees are expected to influx Ayodhya on Ram Navami. To ensure the security system, traffic management and safety of devotees, this decision was taken.
The government offices, schools, colleges and banks are set to remain closed on the March 26, as well as March 27. However, the court earlier declared Ram Navami holiday on March 26, but now the High Court has changed this holiday to March 27. Normal work will continue in the courts on March 26.