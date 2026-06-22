FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
After Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut to feature as next guest on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2?

Kangana Ranaut to feature as next guest on India's Got Latent Season 2?

Maharashtra News: Aaditya Thackeray Calls Rebel Uddhav Shiv Sena MPs 'Cowards And Sellouts'

Maharashtra News: Aaditya Thackeray Calls Rebel Uddhav Shiv Sena MPs 'Cowards And Sellouts'

US-Iran War: Has Tehran emerged as new power centre in Middle East? How may it benefit India?

US-Iran War: Has Tehran emerged as new power centre in Middle East?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Lucknow: CM Yogi orders probe into Aliganj coaching centre fire, directs support for affected families

A massive fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area led to a major rescue operation, with several students evacuated and some injured.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

Lucknow: CM Yogi orders probe into Aliganj coaching centre fire, directs support for affected families
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several bodies were seen being removed from a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area after a massive fire broke out at the building earlier on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He directed senior officials to immediately contact the affected families and provide all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the fire.

Rescue operation nears end

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the rescue operation at the Aliganj coaching centre fire site was nearing completion.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said, 'The rescue operation is expected to be completed in a few minutes. Our priority is to ensure the safe rescue of all the children. Most of them have already been evacuated.'

Firefighters conduct room-to-room search

The Deputy CM said firefighters used special methods to enter the building after smoke made access difficult.

'Fire brigade personnel gained entry by breaking through a wall on the second floor of an adjacent house. Due to heavy smoke, exhaust fans were installed, and a room-by-room search operation was carried out. Every room and washroom was checked,' he said.

Pathak also addressed reports that some students may have locked themselves inside a washroom. 'According to their peers, three to four children had locked themselves inside a washroom. Fire brigade personnel reached the top floor and found no one there. Further details will be shared after the search operation is completed,' he added.

Students injured while escaping

Pathak said the building housed several establishments, including a coaching centre, an animation centre and a pet shop.

He added that some students suffered injuries while trying to escape the fire. 'Some children jumped out and sustained injuries. They have been sent to hospitals, and the priority is to ensure they receive proper medical care,' he said.

Eyewitness describes panic

The fire reportedly broke out in a building that housed a library and a computer training institute.

An eyewitness named Aman said thick smoke spread through the area after the fire started. He claimed that locals managed to rescue five to six people from the building. 'We saw thick smoke coming out of the building. One person jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. Some people were still feared trapped inside,' he told ANI.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CM Yogi orders probe into Lucknow fire, directs support for affected families
CM Yogi orders probe into Lucknow fire, directs support for affected families
After Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut to feature as next guest on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2?
Kangana Ranaut to feature as next guest on India's Got Latent Season 2?
US-Iran War: Has Tehran emerged as new power centre in Middle East? How may it benefit India?
US-Iran War: Has Tehran emerged as new power centre in Middle East?
'Why govt being so harsh?': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke questions Centre after late NEET students denied entry in exam centers
Abhijeet Dipke questions Centre after late NEET students denied entry
Thalapathy Vijay birthday: Theri, Mersal, Bigil director Atlee shares heartwarming wish for his 'Anna'
Thalapathy Vijay birthday: Atlee shares heartwarming wish for his 'Anna'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement