Lucknow: CM Yogi orders probe into Aliganj coaching centre fire, directs support for affected families

A massive fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area led to a major rescue operation, with several students evacuated and some injured.

Several bodies were seen being removed from a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area after a massive fire broke out at the building earlier on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He directed senior officials to immediately contact the affected families and provide all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the fire.

#WATCH | Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "I have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this… pic.twitter.com/ia8hE9YGqf — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Rescue operation nears end

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the rescue operation at the Aliganj coaching centre fire site was nearing completion.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said, 'The rescue operation is expected to be completed in a few minutes. Our priority is to ensure the safe rescue of all the children. Most of them have already been evacuated.'

Firefighters conduct room-to-room search

The Deputy CM said firefighters used special methods to enter the building after smoke made access difficult.

'Fire brigade personnel gained entry by breaking through a wall on the second floor of an adjacent house. Due to heavy smoke, exhaust fans were installed, and a room-by-room search operation was carried out. Every room and washroom was checked,' he said.

Pathak also addressed reports that some students may have locked themselves inside a washroom. 'According to their peers, three to four children had locked themselves inside a washroom. Fire brigade personnel reached the top floor and found no one there. Further details will be shared after the search operation is completed,' he added.

Students injured while escaping

Pathak said the building housed several establishments, including a coaching centre, an animation centre and a pet shop.

He added that some students suffered injuries while trying to escape the fire. 'Some children jumped out and sustained injuries. They have been sent to hospitals, and the priority is to ensure they receive proper medical care,' he said.

Eyewitness describes panic

The fire reportedly broke out in a building that housed a library and a computer training institute.

An eyewitness named Aman said thick smoke spread through the area after the fire started. He claimed that locals managed to rescue five to six people from the building. 'We saw thick smoke coming out of the building. One person jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. Some people were still feared trapped inside,' he told ANI.

#WATCH | Lucknow fire incident | An eyewitness, Aman, says, "There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached here, we saw smoke coming from the building. We saved 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building, and he was seriously… pic.twitter.com/bIpJPxJYUB — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.