India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami's wrist position secrets, revealed by his childhood coach

Meet IAS officer Neha Byadwal, studied at IIT, left everything to crack UPSC exam at 24, got AIR...

Mystery School Code Reviews (Rina Bogart) Reliable Audio Frequency Soundtrack Program? Download PDF!

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

Ram Charan pens heartfelt note as Chiranjeevi completes 45 years in films, thanks dad for instilling discipline

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

Meet the beautiful wives of Bangladeshi cricketers

10 foods rich in amino acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'We just couldn't...'

CM Yogi holds interactive session with J&K students studying in UP

 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday interacted with the students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Lucknow and urged them to address their issues to the local authorities here so that the state government can work in that direction.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2019, 05:11 PM IST

Yogi urged the students to open up and bring out the problems they face, before the local administration and other authorities. He further stressed on the need for bringing up various problems and issues faced by the students here and asserted that if these problems can be reported to the authorities, it would become easy for the government to help the students by taking up issues before the Jammu and Kashmir administration and other authorities.

"Today you are here as students, maybe tomorrow you'll be part of the administration in Uttar Pradesh. We live in a democratic society where communication is vital. Prosperity comes to our lives only when we develop. Whether it's about the students studying in Uttar Pradesh or tourists visiting this state, it's our duty to take care of their safety and security," said Yogi.

"The issues and problems reported by the students here would not be revealed publicly, they will remain between us only. That's why we have been conducting such an interactive session which should be increased in the near future. You might feel hesitant to share your problems with us but you should freely come up to us and address your problems and suggestions if any," he added.

Yogi also stated that the students can openly put up their suggestions and the state government will consider their suggestions and try to work on them.

"Colleges should take students for site seeing as it helps in gaining practical knowledge. College authorities should consider field trips as a part of students' curriculum. Two or more than two universities should also conduct interactive student sessions regularly," said Yogi. 

 

