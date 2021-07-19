CM Yogi Aditynath pays tribute to Mangal Pandey on his 194th birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and other ministers paid humble tributes to Mangal Panday on his 194th birth anniversary who was the brave son of Mother Bharati, who was the forerunner of the first Indian freedom struggle, the 1857 revolution.

In his honour, CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Humble tribute to Mangal Pandey, the immortal son of Mother Bharati, who awakened the nation with his sacrifice in 1857 against the barbaric British rule."

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also tweeted remembering Pandey on his birth anniversary, "This is a fight for freedom, freedom from yesterday... for the coming tomorrow".

About Mangal Pandey

Amar Shaheed Mangal Pandey was born on 19 July 1827, in a Brahmin family at Nagwa in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. His father's name was Diwakar Pandey and his mother's name was Abhay Rani.

Today (July 19) is Mangal Pandey's 194th birth anniversary. Known as the first revolutionary of the Indian freedom struggle to raise his head against the British, Mangal Pandey encouraged Indians for the first time by giving the slogan 'Maro Firangi Ko'. The first freedom struggle started with his rebellion.

The freedom struggle of 1857

Mangal Pandey was a soldier in the East India Company. But after seeing the atrocities of the British against Indians, he could not keep his head down. He attacked and injured a regiment officer at the Barrackpore Parade Ground near Calcutta and began a revolt against the British rule in India. Mangal Pandey was court-martialed on April 5 1857 and hanged on April 8.