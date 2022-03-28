CM Yogi Adityanath takes oath as MLA in UP Legislative Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took oath as the Member of Legislative Assembly in Lucknow. Notably, Yogi Adityanath is the first time MLA while he had previously been a member of the Legislative Council in the state during his first five year tenure.

The newly elected members of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) will be administered oaths today. Along with Protem Speaker Ramapati Shastri, Governor Anandiben Patel has nominated Suresh Kumar Khanna, Jai Pratap Singh, and Mata Prasad Pandey to administer the oath to the MLAs.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the Legislative Assembly during oath-taking of newly-elected legislators #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7r6fX7ErjX March 28, 2022

Shastri took oath as Protem speaker on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party chief and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav also took an oath as an MLA. He`s also a first time MLA. He was an MLC during his stint as the Chief Minister of the state during 2012-17. Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday last week.

A total of 52 ministers had taken oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak had taken oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance.

