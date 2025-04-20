Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government is pushing for strengthening the state’s security infrastructure for which it is speeding up the construction of modern campuses. This construction work is being done under the new Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) battalions. For this initiative, residential and non-residential facilities will be constructed for the 3rd Battalion in Prayagraj. Also, a 4th will be made in Mathura in line with CM Yogi Adityanath’s broader perspective on security.

Special land allotment in Prayagraj, Mathura

In Prayagraj’s Arail area, 42.03 acres of land have been chalked out, with 22 acres in Deoria village, also, 19 acres in Bhaipur village is identified for the campus. The construction and development work will have a cost of Rs 198 crore which does not include GST.

Similarly, in Mathura’s Barhata village, 40.03 acres have been earmarked for the 4th battalion campus, which is expected to cost Rs 197 crore without GST.

Women PAC Battalion

Alongside this, now a long-pending construction work for the Women PAC Battalion campus in Badaun will also be pushed at a fast pace. This project will also cost Rs 177.30 crore. This entire infrastructure projects, inclusive of all battalions and forces, will be executed in an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode, under the supervision of Planning Department which has made its blueprint.

This blueprint has all construction work for the Prayagraj and Mathura battalion campuses with a completion goal of within 18 months. A 36-month defect liability period has been assigned for the completion of the project. Alongside this, a master plan is also being prepared with full details, which includes concept designs, 3D views, animated walkthroughs, soil testing, and other technical reports to guide the process.

The campus will be fully designed according to the future requirements and will include residential and non-residential areas, STP (Sewage Treatment Plant), green areas, sports facilities, barracks, and other amenities.