Savitri Devi, mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, passed away on Friday morning at her home in Panchur village after being unwell for some time.

Savitri Devi, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, died at the age of 91 on Friday morning, November 20, at her ancestral home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. She had been unwell for some time, and her condition had reportedly worsened over the past few months. A homemaker, she spent her later years in her native village.

Family and police officials confirm her death

Her son Mahendra, who is Yogi Adityanath’s brother, confirmed the news of her death. Pauri Garhwal Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarvesh Kumar also confirmed the development. The Chief Minister had visited his mother at the hospital during earlier episodes of ill health.

Yogi Adityanath was born in the same village

Savitri Devi had seven children — four sons and three daughters. Her husband, Anand Singh Bisht, was a former forest officer who passed away earlier. Yogi Adityanath, whose birth name is Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht, was born in Panchur village, where his mother continued to live during her later years.

Her death follows a prolonged period of illness.