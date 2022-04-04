CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe after 28 school students fall ill in UP's Badaun

All the affected students were between 10 to 14 years old and were admitted to the community health centre.

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged food poisoning incident that took place in a government residential school for girls in Uttar Pradesh`s Badaun district.

Nearly 28 girls had fallen ill after having dinner on Saturday. All the affected students were between 10 to 14-years-old and were admitted at the community health centre.

Also Read | Rajasthan communal violence: Over a dozen arrested, SIT formed to probe incident

Their condition is now said to be stable, said a school official.

According to sources, the food is checked for quality by the school in-charge before it is served to the students.

However, on Saturday, a few students had already started eating dinner before it was checked.

Soon after consuming the dinner, a few of the students started vomiting while some complained of a stomach ache and dizziness.

Badaun`s Chief Development Officer, Rishi Raj said the samples of the food have been sent to a lab for testing.

"Strict action will be taken against the person found guilty," he added.

(Agency report)