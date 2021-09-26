CM Yogi Adityanath expands UP cabinet, 7 new ministers take oath

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his Cabinet of Ministers on Sunday, September 26, 2021 with 7 new faces.

The highlight of the cabinet expansion is ex-Congress leader Jitin Prasada who took oath as a new cabinet minister in the CM Yogi Adityanath government.

Alongside Prasada, other new faces include Chatrapal Gangwar, MLA from Bahedi in Bareilly. Dr Sangeeta Balwant Bind, MLA from Ghazipur Sadar, Dinesh Khatik, MLA from Hastinapur, Sanjeev Kumar Gaur, MLA from Obra in Sonbhadra, Paltu Ram, MLA from Balrampur Sadar and Dharamveer Prajapati, MLC from Agra.

Ex-Congress leader Jitin Prasada will be a cabinet minister while the other 6 will be Ministers of State.

Prasada was a close aide of Rahul Gandhi before switching parties. He was the Congress' leading Brahmin face in the state where the community amounts for around 13% of the votes. Three of the nominations including Gangwar, Dr Balwant and Prajapati are from OBC Communities, while two are SC leaders in Khatik and Paltu Ram and Sanjeev Kumar is an ST leader.

Four names have been nominated as MLC by the UP Government. These include Jitin Prasada from Shahjahanpur, Chaudhary Virendra Singh Gurjar from Shamli, Gopal Anjaan Bhurji from Muradabad, Sanjay Nishad from Gorakhpur.