Total lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 - What's open, what's closed

In a new development, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announces a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 in the state in view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and related fatalities.

"As COVID19 cases are surging in the state, the corona curfew was not successful", the CM said. Looking at that, "a complete lockdown will be imposed from 10th May 6 am to 24th May 6 am. All hotels, pubs, and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops & vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am," he said.

The chief minister requested migrant labourers in the state to not leave and assured them that this is a temporary measure announced to break the chain of transmission. Yediyurappa highlighted that after 10 am no one will be allowed and said those police officials will take stringent actions against violators. "We took this decision seeing a continuous surge in a number of cases as well as deaths," Yediyurappa said.

India on Friday recorded 414,433 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking its cumulative caseload to 21,485,285. This is the second consecutive day that India has registered over four lakh cases. In another new record, India reported 3,915 deaths in a single day. India now has 3.65 million active cases.

The top five states which have registered maximum COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra with 62,194 cases, followed by Karnataka with 49,058 cases, Kerala with 42,464 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 26,622 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 24,898 cases. About 49.55% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 15.02% of the new cases.

Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (853), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths.