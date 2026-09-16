CM Vijay’s London event cancelled after hundreds gather at venue

A planned public appearance by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in London was cancelled after police raised crowd safety concerns, leaving supporters waiting outside The Shard disappointed.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s planned public appearance near London’s iconic Shard skyscraper was cancelled on Tuesday after police raised concerns about crowd safety.

Hundreds of Vijay’s supporters had gathered outside The Shard, hoping to see the actor-turned-politician during his UK visit. Several fans had reportedly been waiting for hours before organisers announced that the programme would not take place.

A member of Vijay’s team addressed the crowd through a loudspeaker and said the event had been cancelled as the necessary permission could not be obtained because of safety concerns.

Fans disappointed after waiting for hours

The cancellation left many supporters upset, with some saying they had travelled long distances to attend the event and had spent much of the day waiting at the venue. “I think it's reasonable, but all of these people have been waiting. This is hardly the kind of crowds we see in Tamil Nadu,” PTI quoted one supporter as saying.

The fan had reportedly been waiting at Vijay’s hotel for several hours before the event was called off.

Vijay in UK for investment outreach

Vijay is currently in the UK as part of a Tamil Nadu government delegation visiting the country to attract international investment to the state.

During the visit, the delegation signed several memoranda of understanding, with proposed investments estimated at around Rs 12,300 crore, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Officials said the proposed investments are aimed at strengthening Tamil Nadu’s position as a major hub for advanced manufacturing and technology in Asia. The agreements are also expected to create more than 9,400 high-value jobs.

Vijay expected to return to India on Wednesday

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is scheduled to wrap up his UK visit and return to India on Wednesday.

The London visit comes as part of the state government’s efforts to attract global companies and investment while expanding Tamil Nadu’s presence in advanced manufacturing and technology sectors.