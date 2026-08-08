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CM Vijay’s all-party delimitation meet faces boycott, 37 of 57 Tamil Nadu MPs to stay away

A majority of Tamil Nadu MPs, led by the DMK and AIADMK, are set to boycott CM C Vijay Joseph's all-party meeting on the proposed delimitation exercise.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 04:52 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

CM Vijay’s all-party delimitation meet faces boycott, 37 of 57 Tamil Nadu MPs to stay away
Image credit: Instagram
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A majority of Tamil Nadu MPs are set to skip an all-party meeting called by Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph on Saturday to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise, in a setback to his attempt to build a united political response on the issue.

According to ANI, only 20 of the state's 57 MPs are expected to attend the meeting, while 37 have decided to stay away.

DMK, AIADMK among parties boycotting meeting

The boycott is being led by the ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK. All 30 DMK MPs are expected to remain absent, while AIADMK's four MPs will also skip the meeting.

The PMK, MNM and DMDK, which each have one MP, have also decided not to participate.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said the meeting was unnecessary and alleged that it was an attempt to divert attention from the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

She also pointed out that the Union government had not officially announced that a delimitation bill would be introduced during the current Parliament session. According to her, there was also no amended draft available for discussion.

Congress, Left parties and allies to attend

Among those expected to attend are 12 Congress MPs, along with two MPs each from the VCK, CPI and CPI(M). The MDMK and IUML have one MP each attending the meeting.

The meeting was called to discuss the proposed Delimitation Bill 2026 and its possible impact on Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

Delimitation raises concern in southern states

The proposed delimitation exercise has triggered concerns in several southern states over the possibility of losing parliamentary representation because of their lower population growth compared with northern states.

The Tamil Nadu government has sought a united political position on the issue ahead of a possible move by the Centre to introduce the legislation.

Reports suggest the government could consider bringing the bill during a special three-day Parliament session after Independence Day.

Cauvery dispute adds to political tension

The boycott comes amid renewed political tensions over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The issue has gained attention over Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, which Tamil Nadu has opposed. Vijay has called for dialogue between the two states to resolve the long-running dispute.

With the DMK and AIADMK staying away, the chief minister's attempt to bring Tamil Nadu MPs together on delimitation faces a major political challenge.

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